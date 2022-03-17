Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 17, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A low-pressure system is moving east of our region this morning, so by the afternoon, we’ll be left with cloudy, calm conditions. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. So today will be a bit gray but warm. Overnight, some clearing takes place, leading to partly clear skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Overall, today and tonight will be warm and calm. Tomorrow afternoon, a warm front lifts north of our region, and warm air flows from the south into our area. As a result, temperatures will reach the low-70s, feeling more like April than mid-March. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and skies will be mostly cloudy, as clouds roll in ahead of a low-pressure system out west. Overall, it will be a warm, gray afternoon. After 9 PM, scattered rain showers start pushing into NCWV, as the system lifts into our region. Scattered rain showers will take place through the weekend as well, so many areas will see periods of dry conditions followed by a few raindrops falling. We could see a few downpours due to the warm temperatures and moisture, but most of them will be light rain showers. So most areas won’t see much rain. These scattered rain chances last into Sunday afternoon, when the system moves eastward and a high-pressure system starts clearing out skies, leaving highs in the low-50s. Ironically, Sunday will be the first day of spring, so we start off on a cool note. By the time that happens, most areas will see about 0.25″ of rain at most, so not much is expected, barring a downpour. Then we stay dry heading into Monday, with highs in the 60s. By the middle of the week, however, another system will bring rain into our region. In short, today will be cloudy but warm and dry, scattered rain showers take place tomorrow night into the first weekend of spring, and it’s not until Sunday that we dry out.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Any leftover rain gone before midday, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, a bit gray, but otherwise nice out there. High: 66.

Tonight: Skies will be a mix of clouds, with some clearing overnight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mild upper-40s, similar to this morning. Overall, not a bad night. Low: 48.

Friday: Skies will be partly cloudy, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s, feeling more like late-April than mid-March. Overall, a gray, but warm afternoon. Overnight, light rain showers start pushing in. High: 75.

Saturday: Rain showers will come in during the morning hours, and these showers will be scattered. Barring a downpour, most will be light. We do get a brief break in the evening. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with SW winds of 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be cooler than the past several days, with highs in the low-60s. High: 63.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.