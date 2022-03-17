Justice announces $23 million to support nursing education programs

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia.

These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State.

“We continue to do as much as we possibly can to support future and current nurses whose commitment to the well-being of their fellow West Virginians is unmatched,” Gov Justice said. “This initiative represents a truly historic investment in our state’s nursing workforce, and I am thrilled that these funds are already on their way to strengthen education programs across the state.”

Gov. Justice has dedicated $48 million for the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program to support new and expanded initiatives that will train new nurses, fully fund the West Virginia Nursing Scholarship Program, value nurses already practicing in the state, and recruit nurses into West Virginia.

The nursing education programs receiving funding through this announcement are:

RN Programs

Alderson Broaddus University

Blue Ridge Community & Technical College

Bluefield State College

Davis & Elkins College

Fairmont State University

New River Community & Technical College

Shepherd University

Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College

St. Mary’s School of Nursing

University of Charleston

West Liberty University

West Virginia Junior College

West Virginia Northern Community College

West Virginia State University

West Virginia University

West Virginia University Institute of Technology

West Virginia University at Parkersburg

Wheeling University

LPN Programs

Boone Career and Technical Center

John D. Rockefeller Career Center

Med Care Training Center

Mingo Extended Learning Center

New River Community & Technical College

New Programs

BridgeValley Community & Technical College

Concord University

Marshall University & Glenville State University joint program

The nursing program expansion awards are administered by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System.

Funded projects were required to be focused on increasing enrollment in pre-licensure nursing programs through innovative approaches focused on timely degree completion and licensure for graduates.

“We are tremendously grateful to Gov. Justice for providing this historic funding to support the expansion of nursing education programs across West Virginia,” said Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “Through these new projects, our postsecondary education community will be better positioned to help shore up West Virginia’s nursing workforce – which, in turn, will help support our nurses working tirelessly on the front lines right now.”

