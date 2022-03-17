Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Thursday Evening Forecast | March 17, 2022

On-again, off-again showers throughout the weekend...
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Early this morning we saw a few rain showers, but then the day was mostly cloudy until about 6pm, when clouds started to quickly clear out of the area. Clear skies will continue tonight, and temperatures will only drop to the mid to low 40s. Skies will stay clear through tomorrow morning, but clouds will increase in the afternoon, becoming mostly cloudy by about 4-5pm. A few hours after that, we start to see the potential for isolated showers, particularly in our northern counties. Overnight we could get some longer breaks in between isolated showers. Throughout Saturday the on-again, off-again shower activity continues, all the while being very light in intensity. Overnight into Sunday, showers become slightly more widespread, and as temperatures drop, higher elevations will likely see a transition from rain to light snow showers. The rain and snow showers continue until about Sunday afternoon before drying out. When all is said and done, we’ll pretty much only be seeing about a quarter of an inch of rain across the area. However, this system will bring gusty winds for the weekend as well; from Friday night through Sunday morning, winds will gust at about 25-30mph, possibly as high as 40mph in some areas at their peak. Once we get to Monday, calmer conditions return with temperatures in the 60s and mostly sunny skies. 60-degree temperatures will persist throughout the week, and our next chance of rain comes on Wednesday, which has the potential to bring much more rain than what we receive this weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low: 45

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds & possible PM isolated showers. High: 75

Saturday: Light isolated showers. High: 64

Sunday: AM isolated showers, then decreasing clouds. High: 54

