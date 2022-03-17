Lanes on I-79 to be closed for pothole repair in Marion Co.
A lane on I-79 northbound and southbound will be closed Thursday night for pothole repair.
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The lane closure will be from mile marker 132 to mile marker 136 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, March 17 through Friday, March 18.
The reason for the lane closure is for pothole repair.
The closure will only be night-time operations.
Delays are to be expected, and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.
