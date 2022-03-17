Lanes on I-79 to be closed for pothole repair in Marion Co.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane on I-79 northbound and southbound will be closed Thursday night for pothole repair.

The lane closure will be from mile marker 132 to mile marker 136 from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday, March 17 through Friday, March 18.

The reason for the lane closure is for pothole repair.

The closure will only be night-time operations.

Delays are to be expected, and motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

