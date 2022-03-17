Marilla Park gets input from residents on new pool coming to the park

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A meeting was held at the Marilla Center to discuss the creation of a new pool at the park.

The presentation was led by Sam Rich and Jeff Gola from the Thrasher Group who were working on the project design.

Rich, Gola, and George Deines from project partner Cousilman-Hunsaker showed attendees two potential plans for the pool.

Rich said the pool would be located on the top of the hill. There was a baseball field at that location.

“We’re basically building within the footprint of the baseball field. To not cut down additional trees and disturb the natural field that the park has,” He explained.

Rich said the park was considering adding space to offer more amenities to those visiting the pool. Something like food trucks.

“Opportunities for private businesses to come in and take advantage of the pool and be able to sell different types of food to customers. Also reducing the staffing and expense requirements for BOPARC,” he added.

The park planned to change the parking lot near the new pool to minimize traffic issues.

They planned to keep the old pool open until construction on the new pool was finished. Then they planned to demolish the old pool.

After the presentation, residents were able to ask questions and voice their concerns.

Gola said they were taking everything they heard into consideration. This was because the plans were not official.

There was no date set for the finish of this project.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.