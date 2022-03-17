Advertisement

Morgantown dominates Musselman in Class AAAA state quarterfinals

Mohigans get out to 16-0 start in the first quarter
Morgantown boys' basketball
Morgantown boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown came into Charleston comfortably and played like it.

The Mohigans got out to a 16-0 start before the Applemen were able to put points on the board and still led by 31 at the half.

The intensity continued into the second half with Morgantown getting up by more than 40 points late in the fourth and completing the rout, 71-33.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world in these guys. I wouldn’t trade them for any other team down here, and that’s no disrespect to any other team,” head coach Dave Tallman said. “They know I love them. They probably don’t know how proud I am of them. I hope we can win this thing, but even if we don’t I’m still going to be as proud of them as I am right now.”

Brooks Gage led the Mohigans with 21 points; Alec Poland (14), Sharron Young (11) and Cameron Danser (10) all posted double-figures through limited minutes.

Morgantown will face the winner of No. 5 George Washington-No. 4 South Charleston on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenkins Hyundai vehicle crash
Vehicle crashes into Bridgeport car dealership
McLaughlin
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
3 fires in Clarksburg
Crews battle multiple brush fires in Clarksburg
West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) protects the ball from Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2)...
WVU basketball player, Fairmont native enters transfer portal

Latest News

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Marley Washenitz
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Marley Washenitz
Tucker County boys' basketball
Tucker County falls in close semifinals battle with Greater Beckley Christian
Nitra Perry
WVU names interim women’s basketball coach
Grafton boys' basketball
Grafton loses edge in the fourth quarter, falls to Wheeling Central in the state quarterfinals