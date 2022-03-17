Morgantown dominates Musselman in Class AAAA state quarterfinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown came into Charleston comfortably and played like it.

The Mohigans got out to a 16-0 start before the Applemen were able to put points on the board and still led by 31 at the half.

The intensity continued into the second half with Morgantown getting up by more than 40 points late in the fourth and completing the rout, 71-33.

“I’ve got all the faith in the world in these guys. I wouldn’t trade them for any other team down here, and that’s no disrespect to any other team,” head coach Dave Tallman said. “They know I love them. They probably don’t know how proud I am of them. I hope we can win this thing, but even if we don’t I’m still going to be as proud of them as I am right now.”

Brooks Gage led the Mohigans with 21 points; Alec Poland (14), Sharron Young (11) and Cameron Danser (10) all posted double-figures through limited minutes.

Morgantown will face the winner of No. 5 George Washington-No. 4 South Charleston on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

