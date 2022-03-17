Advertisement

Senator Capito traveling to Germany, Poland

This weekend, Senator Shelley Moore Capito is joining a delegation of nine other congressional members on a trip to Germany and Poland.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As war rages on in Ukraine, One West Virginia senator is hoping to get more information.

They will be meeting with NATO leaders to talk about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and likely covering topics such as cyber security threats from Russia and a growing immigration crisis.

When asked how she believes this war will end, Capito says she believes the fighting will only stop when the Russian people rise up and get Putin to step down.

The delegation will leave tomorrow and return on Monday.

