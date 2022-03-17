Advertisement

St. Marys edges past Braxton County to advance to state quarterfinals

Eagles trailed by seven at the half, only lost by ten
Braxton County boys' basketball
Braxton County boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 7 Braxton County kept things interesting with No. 2 St. Marys until the end, but fell to the Blue Devils 51-41.

The Eagles pulled it as close as six in the final minutes of the contest, but were unable to execute the comeback.

Beau Liston led the Eagles with 10 points. William Forbush led off the boards with 11 rebounds.

“I really couldn’t be a whole lot prouder of these guys,” head coach Josh Lunceford said. “I’ll be honest, that’s one of the most compete games we’ve played all season.”

For the seniors, this was a bittersweet way to end their high school careers.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was in middle school to come up here and play,” senior guard DJ Coomes said. “If I was going to have my last game, I wanted to have it here.”

No. 2 St. Marys will face No. 3 Bluefield in the Class AA state semifinals.

