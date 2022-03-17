Strong first half not repeatable for North Marion in second 16 minutes against Shady Spring

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion was able to match reigning Class AA state champion Shady Spring’s intensity in the first half, but without two key guys on the floor, it wasn’t maintainable in the second half.

“We were down a couple guys, and I told them in the locker room, ‘we’re going to have to go fight,’” head coach Steve Harbert said after the loss. “When you’ve got two team members down you’re going to have to pull together.”

The Huskies were without key components Tariq Miller and Preston Williams, something that showed in the second half when it came to scoring. The players also cited the difficulty of matching up with the Tiger defense.

“I wish you would’ve gotten to see the full team. That’s my problem,” Harbert said. “If y’all would’ve gotten to see the full team, I’m not saying that the outcome’s different, but you’re going to see the product on the floor would’ve been a lot different.”

Shady Spring advances to the Class AAA state semifinals with the 79-45 win over North Marion, facing the winner of Grafton-Wheeling Central Catholic.

