Tucker County falls in close semifinals battle with Greater Beckley Christian

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Though fairly evenly matched, the difference maker in Thursday morning’s No. 7 Greater Beckley Christian and No. 3 Tucker County matchup lied in how the Crusaders never trailed at any point in the game.

The Mountain Lions fell to GBC 48-40 after a competitive hardwood battle. Field goal percentage was in the 40 percent range for both teams, but Greater Beckley Christian was able to dominate from beyond the arc, shooting 45.5 percent as opposed to Tucker’s 18.8 percent.

Each team had two players in double-figures - Kendrick Wilson (14) and Kaden Smallwood (13) for the Crusaders and Ashton Lycliter (14) and Levi Bennett (11) for the Mountain Lions.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.