Vehicle crashes into Bridgeport car dealership

Jenkins Hyundai vehicle crash
Jenkins Hyundai vehicle crash(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle ran into the front doors of a Bridgeport car dealership Thursday morning.

The vehicle ran into the front doors of Jenkins Hyundai on Lodgeville Rd. in Bridgeport at approximately 9:43 a.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Witnesses on the scene told a 5 News reporter that a vehicle accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.

Officials reported that there were no injuries in the accident.

The Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department responded to the accident scene.

