Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, March 17

In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses early retirement considerations.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses early retirement considerations. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

