WVDOH sets locations for pothole milling and filling in NCWV on Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some highlight areas of the West Virginia Division of Highways pothole milling and filling program for Friday, March 18 include:

Doddridge County, on WV 23, and Traugh Fork Road.

Harrison County, on WV 20, Jarisville Road, Old County Route 44, and Hill View Terrace.

Marion County, on Pricketts Creek, and Wetstone.

Monongalia County, on WV 705, and Range Road.

Preston County, on WV 92, Flat Rock Road, Hudson Road, McKinney Cave Road, Zinn Chapel Road, and Holmes Road.

Taylor County, on US 119, Dog Town, Locust Street, and Buck Run Road.

Patching schedules may be affected by weather and other conditions.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.