WVDOH sets locations for pothole milling and filling in NCWV on Friday
WVDOH is planning for pothole milling and filling in 6 NCWV counties on Friday.
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some highlight areas of the West Virginia Division of Highways pothole milling and filling program for Friday, March 18 include:
- Doddridge County, on WV 23, and Traugh Fork Road.
- Harrison County, on WV 20, Jarisville Road, Old County Route 44, and Hill View Terrace.
- Marion County, on Pricketts Creek, and Wetstone.
- Monongalia County, on WV 705, and Range Road.
- Preston County, on WV 92, Flat Rock Road, Hudson Road, McKinney Cave Road, Zinn Chapel Road, and Holmes Road.
- Taylor County, on US 119, Dog Town, Locust Street, and Buck Run Road.
Patching schedules may be affected by weather and other conditions.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.