WVU names interim women’s basketball coach

Nitra Perry has been named as interim head coach of WVU’s women’s basketball program while a national search is conducted to replace Mike Carey.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has named Nitra Perry as interim head coach of the women’s basketball program while a national search is conducted to replace Mike Carey, who announced his retirement after 21 years of leading the Mountaineers.

“I want to thank Nitra for stepping in to fill this important role, while we conduct a search for our new women’s basketball coach,” Lyons said. “Nitra has more than 20 years of playing and coaching experience, and I know she will provide the leadership we need in this transition period.”

Perry completed her second season with West Virginia women’s basketball in 2022 after prior coaching stops at Toledo, Memphis, Kennesaw State, Mississippi State and Georgia Tech.

In the interim role, Perry will oversee the offseason development program, roster management and all aspects of the program until a new head coach is named.

