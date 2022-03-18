Alderson Broaddus nursing program to receive $1 million

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Alderson Broaddus nursing program is getting $1 million.

It is through the state’s nursing workforce expansion program.

The program’s goal is to address the state’s nursing shortage.

Alderson Broaddus plans to use the money to attract new nursing students and faculty.

Kim White with Alderson Broaddus says this money will help the community as a whole.

“We’re looking to expand our program so we can better meet our community needs, in conjunction with working at our local hospitals and healthcare facilities to help them fill those nursing spots that they have vacancies for,” White said.

White says they hope to use the money to expand the nursing program by 50 to 60 percent for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.