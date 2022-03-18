Advertisement

Clarksburg Water Board receives $500K

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A half a million dollars has been allocated to the Clarksburg Water Board, but it wasn’t that easy to get.

A few weeks ago at a Harrison County Commission meeting the Clarksburg Water Board was denied their request of one million dollars to replace a section of main line on South Chestnut Street.

Since the water board is its own entity this is how they typically acquire state and federal funds.

Jason Myers is the general manager of the waterboard and he says they’re also pursuing less restrictive grants.

“There is some grant fund out there through this infrastructure bill for lead lines replacement and we are going after those grants -- that particular money there does not have the NHI requirement to it,” said Myers.

According to Myers this project is expected to cost over $2-million.

