Drivers Looking for Reimbursement For Cars Damaged by Potholes

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Its a problem we have been touching on all week, potholes on I-79.

They have caused thousands of dollars worth of damage and people are going to the state to pay for it.

If your car has been damaged by potholes recently, you’re not alone.

Janet Kawash with the state legislative claim’s commission says they’re seeing a large amount of claims.

“We have had a large number of claims filed so far. we’re not even through the first quarter and we’re already at 300 claims,” said Kawash.

That’s compared to about 800 for all of last year.

If your car was one of the many damaged, she says there are multiple steps before you can get your money.

“Fill out your claim form, be very detailed about where the incident occurred. you should attach any receipts or invoices that would reflect the damage to the vehicle and you also need to attach a copy of your insurance policy,” said Kawash.

Kawash says it can be a time-consuming process and, she says there isn’t much they can do about it.

“If you are unhappy with the process our office can’t change that, only the legislature can change it.”

An employee at Gwynn tire in white hall says he knows people that have had to wait up to a year to get their money.

