Ex-WVa police officer sentenced for excessive force

A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for...
A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force.(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force.

Everett Maynard, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston.

Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault.

The person who was under arrest was rendered unconscious and suffered a broken shoulder, a broken nose and a cut to his head that required staples to close, prosecutors said.

“When Mr. Maynard abused his position of authority to violate the civil rights of an arrestee, he betrayed the public’s trust and dishonored the policing profession,” Will Thompson, U.S. attorney for West Virginia’s southern district, said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

