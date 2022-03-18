Advertisement

Fairmont Senior slides past Scott to advance to the Class AAA State Finals

Polar Bears gain lead in second quarter, hold it until the end
Fairmont Senior advances to State Finals
Fairmont Senior advances to State Finals(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior came away with a 68-54 victory over Scott to advance to the Class AAA State Finals.

The Polar Bears came out a bit slow, allowing the Skyhawks to start out with a 6-0 run.

With under five minutes in the first half, Fairmont Senior earned their first lead of the day with a Zycheus Dobbs basket to take control 22-21.

From there, the Polar Bears never feel behind, the closest Scott got was cutting the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter, but Fairmont Senior quickly pulled away.

DeSean Goode led the charge in scoring with a game-high 31 points, and in rebounds with 17. Dobbs put up 17 points and Eric Smith came away with 10 rebounds.

Heading into tomorrow’s state final, Zycheus Dobbs commented about the team’s mindset, “It’s just another game for us, there’s no added pressure, we really just wanna get it done, no added pressure.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenkins Hyundai vehicle crash
Vehicle crashes into Bridgeport car dealership
ATV crash graphic
Police: Man dies after crashing ATV, becoming trapped under it in Randolph County
Energy company to retire, sell Ohio, WVa power plants
I-79 potholes
Lanes on I-79 to be closed for pothole repair in Marion Co.
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Marley Washenitz
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Marley Washenitz
Morgantown boys' basketball
Morgantown dominates Musselman in Class AAAA state quarterfinals
Tucker County boys' basketball
Tucker County falls in close semifinals battle with Greater Beckley Christian
Nitra Perry
WVU names interim women’s basketball coach