Fairmont Senior slides past Scott to advance to the Class AAA State Finals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior came away with a 68-54 victory over Scott to advance to the Class AAA State Finals.

The Polar Bears came out a bit slow, allowing the Skyhawks to start out with a 6-0 run.

With under five minutes in the first half, Fairmont Senior earned their first lead of the day with a Zycheus Dobbs basket to take control 22-21.

From there, the Polar Bears never feel behind, the closest Scott got was cutting the deficit to three points in the fourth quarter, but Fairmont Senior quickly pulled away.

DeSean Goode led the charge in scoring with a game-high 31 points, and in rebounds with 17. Dobbs put up 17 points and Eric Smith came away with 10 rebounds.

Heading into tomorrow’s state final, Zycheus Dobbs commented about the team’s mindset, “It’s just another game for us, there’s no added pressure, we really just wanna get it done, no added pressure.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.