Gov. Justice signs Budget Bill, 18 supplemental appropriation bills

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice signed SB 250, the $4.635 billion Fiscal Year 2023 budget that was passed by the West Virginia Legislature on Saturday, March 12.

The only change to the budget bill was one line-item veto.

Gov. Justice also signed the following supplemental appropriation bills:

528: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund

624: Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, Division of Health, Laboratory Services

633: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHHR, Consolidated Medical Services Fund

634: Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, Division of Health – Hospital Services Revenue Account Special Fund Capital Improvement, Renovation and Operations

715: Decreasing and increasing existing items of appropriations from State Fund, General Revenue

716: Supplemental appropriation to DOE, WV BOE, Strategic Staff Development

717: Supplemental appropriation to Miscellaneous Boards and Commissions, Board of Medicine, Medical Licensing Board

718: Supplemental appropriation to Department of Administration, Travel Management, Aviation Fund

719: Supplemental appropriation to DHS, Fire Commission, Fire Marshal Fees

720: Supplementing and amending appropriations to Executive, Governor’s Office, Civil Contingent Fund

722: Expiring funds to DEP, Division of Environmental Protection, Reclamation of Abandoned and Dilapidated Property Program Fund

723: Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Agriculture, WV Spay Neuter Assistance Fund

724: Making supplementary appropriation to DHS, Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority

725: Supplementing and amending appropriations to DHS, WV State Police

731: Making supplementary appropriation to Department of Tourism, Tourism Workforce Development Fund

732: Making supplementary appropriation to Hospital Finance Authority, Hospital Finance Authority Fund

733: Supplementing and amending appropriation to Executive, Governor’s Office

Gov. Justice signed the following supplemental appropriation bill, but made one line-item veto that is technical in nature:

625: Making supplementary appropriation to DHHR, Division of Health, Vital Statistics Account

