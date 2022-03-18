Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 18, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today starts with clear skies this morning, but by the afternoon, a low-pressure system from out west will bring clouds into our region. As a result, skies will be mostly cloudy today. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, resulting in temperatures reaching the mid-70s, well above-average for mid-March. Overall, a nice afternoon. During the mid-evening hours, a few scattered showers push into our area, but most of these don’t bring much rain, as they are light. A brief break from the rain then takes place, before more scattered showers come in overnight. Since it’s scattered, not everyone will see rain, and it will be on-again, off-again. Not much rain is expected, barring a downpour or two taking place. Barring that, skies will be cloudy, with light south winds and temperatures in the mid-50s. Overall, it will be a warm night, with some light rain at times. A few more scattered showers take place tomorrow morning, but by tomorrow afternoon, we take a break from the rain. Skies will be partly cloudy, and winds will be gusty at times, with sustained SW winds of 10-20 mph and wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Those wind gusts should die down at night. Temperatures will also be in the low-60s, much cooler than the past few days, but still warmer than the average. Overall, expect a seasonably warm, gray afternoon. Then as the system moves east overnight into Sunday, much cooler temperatures and a few more scattered showers push into our region. Because of the cool temperatures, we might even see some light morning snow in the mountains, although not much is expected. By Sunday afternoon, any leftover precipitation is gone, and the first day of spring will bring highs in the low-50s. By the time we’re done with the rain, we’ll likely see about 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain, which isn’t much. Next week, temperatures are back in the low-60s, so it will be seasonably warm once again. Towards the middle of the week, more rain showers, and a few downpours, will push back into our area, so you’ll need some rain gear then. In short, this afternoon will be warm, light rain showers take place this weekend, and the first week of spring starts will seasonably warm temperatures.

Today: We start with clear skies this morning. By the afternoon, skies will be overcast, so it will be gray outside. Winds will come from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s, feeling more like late-April than mid-March. Overall, a cloudy but nice afternoon. High: 76.

Tonight: A few scattered showers come in the evening and overnight hours, with a downpour or two possible. But most won’t produce much rain in the area. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Overall, expect a mild night, with some light rain. Low: 57.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers come into our area, but they won’t produce much during the morning, and by the afternoon, we dry out, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be gusty, with SW winds of 15-25 mph and wind gusts above 30 mph at times. Those winds last until the late-evening hours. Temperatres will be in the low-60s, much cooler and more seasonable than the past few days. Ultimately, a gray, windy afternoon, but at least we’re still warm. High: 62.

Sunday: Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year, in the mid-50s, as cooler, more seasonable air flows into the area during the afternoon. Scattered rain showers will push in during the early-morning hours, with some light snow in the mountains, but those won’t produce much and they go away by the afternoon. Winds will come from the west at 10-15 mph. Overall, expect some rain in the morning, before we dry out in the afternoon. High: 57.

