Kayla Smith’s Friday Evening Forecast | March 18, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! Today started out clear, but since the afternoon began, clouds have been thickening from the west ahead of a low-pressure system that has brought some severe weather to other parts of the country. We’ll avoid any severe weather; our area will just see isolated showers and gusty winds. Tonight we may see a quick shower or two, but most of the isolated showers come tomorrow by sunrise and last throughout the day. Tonight’s temperatures will be fairly mild in the mid 50s, but tomorrow we will only warm to the low 60s. Winds will start to peak in intensity tomorrow afternoon, gusting at about 25-35mph across the area, possibly higher at times. Showers and wind gusts continue overnight into Sunday morning, and as temperatures drop, higher elevations will see a changeover from rain to snow. This snow, as well as all rain showers, will be very light, and won’t really accumulate. Sunday morning will see the last of the rain and snow showers, and by noon, we’ll all dry out, seeing the sun by the afternoon. Winds will still be gusting, but will slowly lighten up throughout the day Sunday, so it won’t be as windy as Saturday. Monday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures pushing 70, but clouds return for Tuesday ahead of a low-pressure system to the west. That system will continue to track east, pushing rain into NCWV by early Wednesday morning. That rain will last for all of Wednesday, and will likely produce more rainfall than this weekend’s system. Showers could persist into Thursday as well, but not as heavy. Temperatures after Monday will sit in the 60s, but Friday will drop to the low 50s.

Tonight: A stray shower or two possible. Low: 56

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and gusty winds. High: 63

Sunday: AM light showers, then mostly sunny. High: 56

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 69

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.