Match Day for WVU medical students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was a very special day for West Virginia University med students. 5′s John Blashke shows us the emotional tradition known as match day.

The saying goes: when one door closes another opens. That was the case Friday as dozens of WVU med school students started a new chapter in their lives.

They learned where they’ll be taking up residency.

It’s called “Match Day” and it’s recognized nationally.

At WVU it’s a day full of festivities and tradition -- a celebration for the culmination of years of hard work.

For Sundus Lateef, a radiology student, it was an emotional moment.

“I was focusing only on the steps in front of me it was so overwhelming moment that really has been building up for years,” said Lateef. “I was just extremely overwhelmed with emotion and I know I had the support of so many loved ones behind me in that moment.”

Students are randomly given letters that contain where they’ll be doing their residency.

Lateef got her first choice -- she’ll be staying at WVU for her transition period with another third of her class and then moving on to UCLA.

At WVU, another tradition is putting money into a jar that while collecting your letter.

Mar Dominguez was the last student up so he got to take the pot.

“I guess the drinks are on me tonight I feel great I’m glad I was the last one,” said Dominguez.

Many students credited friends and family for getting them through to the big day.

“I can see myself doing so much with this career because of him,” said Lateef standing next to her professor Dr. Tallaksen. “But even on the hardest days and the days where I didn’t have much hope it was because I knew Dr. Tallaksen and my family believed in me that I was able to continue working hard.”

In Morgantown, John Blashke, 5 news.

