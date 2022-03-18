Morgantown finds rhythm to get over South Charleston and advance to Class AAAA state championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A shaky first looked concerning for the Mohigans, with a three at the buzzer from Alec Poland giving them a 8-6 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Red and Blue struggled to break through the South Charleston defense in the first, but were aided in the fact that the Black Eagles’ shots weren’t falling yet.

Morgantown edged out Charleston before half, giving them a 21-14 advantage heading to the locker room.

The third quarter proved the strongest for the Mohigans, outscoring the Black Eagles 20-13, and giving them a 41-27 lead heading into the final go.

The fourth proved closer in competition, but it was already the Mohigans’ game, edging the Black Eagles by two points in the fourth, to best them 58-42 overall.

Sharron Young led in scoring with a game-high 19 points, followed by 13 from Alec Poland and 12 from Cam Danser.

Postgame, head coach Dave Tallman commented on the importance of Danser going 4-for-4: “Cam came in and did what Cam does, he’s a heck of a player. I think he was a little nervous yesterday, I gave him a hug and said, hey man, it’s just another basketball game, I know it’s down here but go out there and do what you do, go out there and have fun, and he stepped up huge for us tonight.”

Morgantown will face the winner of Parkersburg South vs. Jefferson in the Class AAAA state championship, Saturday at 8 p.m.

