Police: Man dies after crashing ATV, becoming trapped under it in Randolph County

ATV crash graphic(VNL)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUTTONSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - An 86-year-old man died after crashing his ATV into an embankment and becoming trapped under it this past Tuesday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, police say Jimmy Ball Jr. was driving had been riding his four-wheeler and struck an embankment at low speed in the Bell Crouch Rd. area. Police say after crashing, Ball became trapped under the ATV and did not survive.

Ball was driving on family property in a1997 Suzuki King Quad, according to the release.

A full investigation is pending.

