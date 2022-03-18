Advertisement

Portion of I-79 in Mon. Co. to be down to one lane for repairs

Lane closures (gfx)
Lane closures (gfx)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of I-79 northbound in Monongalia County will be down to one lane beginning Friday for repairs.

Wades Run Bridge on I-79 in Mon. County will be down to one lane for repairs that are set to begin on Monday, March 21, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Repairs are expected to last until Friday, March 25.

Wades Run Bridge is located at mile post 160.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

