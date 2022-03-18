Richard Dewane Bland, 73, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away in the Ruby Memorial Hospital on Thursday, March 17, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on January 20, 1949, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late Walter Guy and Geraldine Stout Bland. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brenda Scheuvront Bland. Also surviving him are his three children, Jeffrey Bland of Clarksburg, Kristine Marks and her husband Delmas of Bridgeport, and Kimberly Lamp and her husband Brian of Wilsonburg; four grandchildren, Shea and Kylie Marks and Kaden and Kira Lamp; three siblings, Robert Bland and his wife Peggy, Linda Ellis and her husband Max, Michael Bland and his wife Vickie; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Richard “Ricky” Bland Jr. and Duke the dog, his faithful companion. Richard was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School. He spent his career as a mechanic, working for State Distributing Company for 15 years, and most recently for the West Virginia State Road Department. He was a member of the Clarksburg Moose Lodge #52. He enjoyed camping and was an avid Nascar fan. He liked singing karaoke, especially Elvis songs. He had a passion for mechanic work and was an expert in his trade, being able to diagnose an issue within minutes. He was a member of the Wesleyan Methodist Church in Wolf Summit. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Sunday, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm where a service will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Reverend Don Cope presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.