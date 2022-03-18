Richard Leon Payne, 69 of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at Braxton County Memorial Hospital. He was born February 11, 1953 in Braxton County to the late Walter and Opal Johns Payne and was a logger by trade. He enjoyed sitting in the yard watching and counting the planes, watching NCIS and CSI on television, and playing with his grandbabies. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Patty on January 31, 2004; brother Jesse Payne; and niece Krista Knight. He is survived by his daughter Tracey Bolling of Diana; grandchildren Keeley Bolling and Mathias Barbe; significant other Jalene Williams; sister Margaret (Dolan) Knight; brothers Carl Payne and Romie (Patricia) Payne; nieces Rebecca Payne (companion Brad Dilley), Janie Payne, and Shelley Walters; nephew Larry Knight; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Memorial Services to celebrate Richard’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Payne family.

