Senator Manchin urges Zuckerberg to ban Russian media outlets from Facebook

Manchin urged Zuckerberg to disarm Russian President Vladimir Putin’s campaign of dangerous disinformation by banning Russian state-controlled media outlets on Meta platforms.
Senator Joe Manchin
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin urged Mark Zuckerberg to disarm Russian President Vladimir Putin’s campaign of dangerous disinformation by banning Russian state-controlled media outlets on Meta platforms.

Senator Manchin is the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee.

Zuckerberg is the CEO of Meta, Facebook’s parent company.

“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine has killed hundreds of innocent people – many of them woman and children. This senseless terror represents a blatant violation of international law and poses an unprecedented threat to international security and stability, yet Russian state-controlled media such as Russia Today and Sputnik News continue to operate unimpeded on your platforms,” Senator Manchin said in part. “As the media arm of Vladimir Putin spinning his preferred narrative around the world, these outlets have a direct role in the ongoing violence and spread of disinformation.”

This past January, the U.S. Department of State released a report detailing the role of Russia Today and Sputnik News as critical elements in Russia’s disinformation and propaganda ecosystem, making clear that both outlets amplify content generated by the Kremlin and Russian intelligence to weaponize social media and promote disinformation to change public opinions about Ukraine in the United States and around the world.

“The Ukrainian people are suffering enough from Russia’s mortar attacks and air strikes; surely, they do not need the added indignity of the harmful myths perpetuated on your platforms in service of Putin’s war. I urge you to remove Russia Today, Sputnik News, and other Russian-controlled media outlets from your platforms immediately to prevent the further spread of disinformation. There is no justifiable reason to keep giving Vladimir Putin a voice on Facebook, Instagram, and your other platforms,” Senator Manchin continued.

The following is the full letter Senator Manchin sent to Zuckerberg:

