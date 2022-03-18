Tina Dawn Compton, 48, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Friday March 18, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February 19, 1974, a daughter of the late Carol Cross Devericks and Charles Devericks of Reynoldsville, WV. Tina was married on October 4, 1990, to John Compton, Sr. who resides at their home in Clarksburg. In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by her son Joshua Compton and his fiance’ Chloe of Clarksburg; an adopted daughter, Elizabeth Wills of Clarksburg; three brothers, John Devericks and wife Melissa of Wolf Summit, Charles Devericks, Jr. and companion Marlene of Reynoldsville, and Russell Devericks of Hepzibah; and her sister, Cheryl Milton of Reynoldsville; as well as several nieces and nephews one of whom is Shawna Devericks. Tina attended Bible Baptist Temple and was a cook for Casey’s of Anmoore. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, on Monday, March 2, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Charles Madaus presiding. In keeping with her wishes, Tina will be cremated following the visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

