William Franklin Jenkins of Nichols Rd, Bridgeport WV, passed away March 17, 2022 at the age of 82 at the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. He was born March 6, 1940 the son of the Late Ray Jenkins and Georgie Jenkins. He is survived by sisters Barbara Poling (Fred) and Donna Jenkins of Grafton also survived by brothers and sister n laws and many friends and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte Elaine ( Mauller) Jenkins who passed away in 2004: also preceded in death brothers Arlie Jenkins and Delbert Jenkins. William worked at Walker China Co. in Ohio making china for 6 years, worked for Bill Morton setting up Gold plants out west . P and I coal company and a sawmill at the farm. He was a Jack Of All Trades! He was kind and gentle man, patient and compliant with everything. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, walking in the woods, and sitting on the river bank. All around out doors man, loved playing with his nieces and nephews, he loved his dogs and cats. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home Monday, March 21, 2022 from 10:00a.m-2:00 p.m. Funerals service will be March 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Garry Whitescarver officiating. Interment will follow at the Hepzibah Cemetery. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jenkins family in their time of need. Online Condolences: www.donaldgford funeralhome.com

