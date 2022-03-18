WVa Gold Star Mothers awarded grant for living memorial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Gold Star Mothers have been awarded a grant to plant legacy orchards as a living memorial project.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture announced the $24,000 grant under the agency’s Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Program.

Living memorials are areas where Gold Star Families can gather and remember loved ones lost in the service, the Agriculture Department said in a news release.

The Gold Star Mothers will plant the orchards to be harvested for local community members. The Agriculture Department will offer pruning and grafting workshops and orchard management training in collaboration with the Gold Star Mothers, the agency said.

The Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture Grant Program provides funding to organizations that work with law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical service, first responders, veterans, active-duty military and family.

