WVSP investigating murder, suspect located

The West Virginia State Police arrested a suspect connected to a murder early Tuesday morning.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Friday, March 18, 8:07 P.M.

Timothy Westfall was located in the Huntington area and was taken into custody/arrested without incident, according to West Virginia State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Friday, March 18, 3 p.m.

The West Virginia State Police is searching for a man accused of murdering a man early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, March 18 at approximately 2:10 a.m., in the Boone County community of Uneeda, West Virginia, Timothy Lang Westfall and Anthony Lee Hizer became involved in an altercation, according to a release from WVSP.

During the altercation, officials said Westfall, 33, of Saint Albans, shot Hizer, 36, of Madison, causing Hizer’s death.

A murder warrant has been obtained for Timothy Westfall, and authorities are actively trying to locate him, officials said.

Westfall is approximately 5′10″, 180 pounds, and has blue eyes.

Westfall is possibly driving a blue 2007 Ford 500 with WV registration 34J872.

Westfall could be in the Huntington area or possibly in route to Florida.

The investigation is being conducted by the Madison Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-369-7800.

