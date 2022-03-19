5th Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest donates proceeds to Operation Welcome Home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - People in our area spent their evening tasting beer and eating cupcakes at the fifth annual West Virginia Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest.

Janet Williams and Anna Carrier with The Cupcakerie in Morgantown started the festival as a charity fundraiser.

“We thought what goes better with cupcakes than craft beer. We also enjoy making cupcakes with really fun ingredients. We wanted to partner with some local breweries and make cupcakes with their beer,” Carrier said.

Over the years, the ladies experimented with recipes to create unique cupcake pairings that mix with the craft beers available at the event. On March 19, they had over 18 beer vendors.

“We get inspired by different kinds of cupcakes all the time by seeing ingredients in the store. So, that’s how we kind of do it with the beer too,” she explained.

Each year they chose a different cause to donate to. The proceeds from the 2022 event went to Operation Welcome Home. A charity that assists veterans to get back on their feet.

“They’re only local They were started locally. They were started by a friend of ours,” Williams said.

She added Operation Welcome Home was a charity close to her heart.

“My dad was a veteran. He was in World War II. We’re passionate about Operation Welcome Home. They do really good things. I think it’s a tough transition sometimes going from military life from civilian life,” Williams explained.

In addition to beer and cupcakes, there were musical performances, contests, games, and shopping throughout the evening.

