BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dorothy Lee “Dottie” Marshall Bright, 87, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at her residence.She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on June 18, 1934, a daughter of the late Ralph and Lena Moore Marshall.Her husband of 67 years, James “Bus” Bright, preceded her in death in September of 2019.Mrs. Bright is survived by her daughter, Debbie Bright of Clarksburg; her grandchildren, Heather Merritt and husband Bray of Morgantown, WV, and James Dean of Clarksburg; great grandchildren Miles and Ryder Merritt; Gavin, Mia, Zoe, and Nolan Dean; and their mother Jessica Dean; two brothers-in-law, Bobby Bright and wife Susie, and Rodney Bright and wife Melissa; as well as several nieces and nephews.She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having been preceded in death by her brother Ralph Marshall, Jr, and sisters, Betty Brown and Lilly Booth.Dottie was a graduate of Victory High School Class of 1952, and the owner, along with her late husband, of Bus Brights Garage with 40 years of service in our community.Mrs. Bright was the matriarch of the family and was very stylish. She had a keen eye for fashion and interior design. She was a wonderful mother and nanny, and enjoyed playing canasta, but above all family was her priority.The family extends a special thanks to Erin in the CCU at United Hospital Center, Dr. Sabbaugh, Carol with WVU Hospice, and the rest of the staff with WVU Hospice.There will be a graveside service at Sunset Memorial Park, 982 Mt. Clare Road, Clarksburg, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Bright presiding.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.