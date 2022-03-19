Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | March 19, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday brought cloudy skies and a chance of rain in some areas, but this afternoon was nice and partly sunny, although it was windy. The dry conditions came as we entered a “dry slot”, where dry air entered our area as yesterday’s low-pressure system moved eastward. Tonight, the back end of the system will push in, so it will be a mostly cloudy night. Scattered rain showers will push in as well, and in the mountains, temperatures will be low enough for rain/snow mix to fall. That could lead to slick spots, so it’s something to think about. These will be light, however. Barring that, winds will come from the WSW at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, expect a seasonable, cloudy night. The scattered rain showers continue into tomorrow morning, the first day of spring. But not much precipitation is expected (about 0.1″ of rain and 1″ of mountain snow at most). By the afternoon, we dry out, as the system moves east, so skies become partly clear. Temperatures will rise into the mid-50s, with light westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Overall, the first day of spring will be seasonable. Temperatures will rise into the low-60s on Monday, as light winds push in from the south, thanks to a high-pressure system south of us. Similar temperatures are expected through the week, but clouds will build as we approach Wednesday, as a low-pressure system moves towards our area. Then on Wednesday afternoon, the system arrives, and rain showers, and even a few thunderstorms, push into our area. So we could see a few downpours at times. Towards the end of the week, expect more cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. In short, the first day of spring brings light morning showers and seasonable temperatures, and next week will bring highs in the 60s, with rain in the middle of the week.

Tonight: Skies will be overcast, with rain showers moving in at times. In the mountains, they turn into light rain/snow mix and even light snow. Not much accumulation expected. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10-20 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, expect a seasonable but cool, gray night, with light rain at times. Low: 40.

Sunday: More scattered showers (rain in the lowlands, and rain/snow mix in the mountains), take place in the morning, but by the late-afternoon, most of the showers will be gone. We then dry out completely during the evening hours, leaving partly clear skies. Winds will come from the west at 10-20 mph, making temperatures feel cooler than the mid-50s. Overall, expect a seasonable but gray start to spring. High: 54.

Monday: We start the workweek with mostly sunny skies and light southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, it will be a nice day to go outside. High: 68.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, so it will be a gray afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, it will be a cloudy but warm afternoon. High: 66.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.