Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple people are in custody following a drug bust in Clarksburg.

On Friday, the Clarksburg Police SWAT team executed a search warrant of a house on Stealey Ave.

According to a Facebook post, the police found 15 grams of suspected fentanyl as well as cash.

Another large amount of fentanyl was flushed.

One person was arrested on a warrant and a drug charge.

Another two people were arrested on on felony drug and conspiracy charges.

Two more people are set to be arrested for the same charges.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Office as well as Bridgeport Police and Harrison county EMS were on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.