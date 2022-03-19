BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Russell H. “Rusty” Shaffer, 39, of Fairmont, WV, gained his angel wings on March 19, 2022. Rusty went to heaven surrounded by his guardian/mom, Sally Nestor, and his very best friend Bob Bob/Bobbie Toothman.Rusty was born on October 19, 1982, in Harrison County, WV, and was raised for 17 years by his brother-in-law, Cecil Swiger. Rusty has resided in the ResCare Group homes for 17 plus years. Rusty was loved by the ResCare staff and his housemates. Anyone who knew Rusty knew that Barney was his favorite thing in this whole world. Rusty was a very loving soul and put smiles on everyone’s faces. He was one of God’s special people and was deeply loved and will be sadly missed.Rusty’s family would like to thank WVU Hospice and the United Hospital Center nursing staff for caring for their dear special boy in his final days.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm where a funeral service will be held at 6:00pm to conclude the visitation with Pastor Sherman Goodwin officiating.In keeping with his wishes, Rusty will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.