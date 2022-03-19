Advertisement

Secretary of Interior Haaland Visits W.V.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin welcomed a special visitor to the Mountain State on Saturday.

The U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, visited the New River Gorge with Senator Manchin.

Secretary Haaland touted recent investments in the national park and preserve at the Canyon Rim Visitor Center.

In a release sent to 5 News, Senator Manchin said he was honored to show secretary Haaland the $4.8 million worth of improvements to the gorge.

