Kids paint a pot

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A hands on workshop is teaching kids how to be creative.

Roaming Roots and BJewell Studio host a workshop wear kids can paint a pot and plant.

The kids get to choose the plant and take care of it.

The age range is anywhere from 5 to 15.

“It teaches them that it’s okay to get dirty and that it’s fun to create. you can mix living things with paint and watch it grow,” said instructor Brook Jewell.

The studio offers classes a couple times a month.

