Maple Syrup Fest returns to Pickens after two year hiatus

PICKENS, W.Va (WDTV) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Maple Syrup Fest made a return to Pickens.

“We weren’t sure whether we would have a big crowd, a little crowd, or no crowd. We didn’t know, and it was almost like planning the first festival. We really had no idea how many people would come,” organizer Debby Morgan said.

The festival brought sugarmakers together to sell their West Virginia grown and made syrup.

The event kicked off with a pancake breakfast.

Despite having canceled the event the past two years, Morgan said on March 19. They sold 1,700 pancake dinners. The largest number of dinners sold in one day to date.

Morgan explained the festival was started by the Pickens Improvement and Historical Society, a group that tried to assist in maintaining the city.

Years ago, a resident reached out to the group and proposed the idea of a maple syrup festival.

“36 years ago, one of our maple producers came to us with the idea of having the festival and of course to promote his syrup but also to help the community,” Morgan said.

She added the event brought past and present members of the city together.

“We have lots of good, hard-working volunteers it takes everybody probably that ever lived here to come back and help us out,” Morgan said.

She added she was grateful for all the support the city received in holding this year’s festival.

