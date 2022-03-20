Morgantown battles through late-game adversity to win Class AAAA state title

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown left Charleston Saturday night with new hardware to add to the trophy case.

A close battle between the No. 1 Mohigans and No. 3 Parkersburg South resulted in a win for the northern team, defeating the Patriots 56-53 and squashing a late-game rally.

The game moved fairly slowly, but Morgantown was able to control the lead for most of the game. Parkersburg South inched closer in the fourth quarter, a bucket from Ashton Mooney pulling it to a three-point game with about 30 seconds to play.

It came down to free throws. Brody Davis knocked in two to edge the score to 56-53, ultimately the final score of the game after Sharron Young forced a turnover and held possession through the buzzer.

“We used the word together here at the end,” Morgantown head coach Dave Tallman said. “We’ve got to guard together, we’ve got to rebound together, we’ve got to score together, we’ve got to win together, we’ve got to cut down a net together.”

After the results in 2021, the team came into the title game with renewed vengeance.

“We just weren’t going to quit. We know we had some adversity but we kept fighting,” senior Jalen Goins said. “We just weren’t going to give up and we knew it was ours to take this year.”

Morgantown finished the season with a 23-4 record, undefeated against teams in West Virginia.

