Sunday Sit Down: Morgantown head girl's basketball coach Jason White

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason White might be the most positive coach in West Virginia, even when the Mohigans lost to Huntington in the State Championships this season, he still left with a smile on his face.

“I was really proud of our kids, if I was going to leave the program, there’s no better way to go out, other than cutting the nets down, to leave a program than to play on the final season.”

White has been at the helm at Morgantown since 2013, leading the Mohigans to three consecutive State Championships from 2014-16, his first three seasons.

Coach started out as an assistant coach for the red and blue, but always wanted to be a head coach. He is incredibly grateful for he opportunity administration gave him, and the community support he’s received over last few years, “It’s meant the world to me.. the only thing, parting wisdom I would give those kids, they came here two years ago and lost in the first round, then they came last year and lsot in the semifinals, this year we were fortunate enough to make the state championship, I’d say next year, finish the job.”

White will be moving to Greenville, North Carolina, where his wife was hired by the athletic department at East Carolina University.

On coaching in the future, White stated, I don’t think my coaching days are over... I definitely will get back in, but I want to make sure I get in the right fit the right school, the right program, I don’t want to just jump at the first opportunity, I want to make sure it[’s the right fit, with the right community support, like we’ve had in Morgantown.

