Zycheus Dobbs hits buzzer-beater to make Fairmont Senior the Class AAA State Champions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior finished their season with a fairytale ending at the State Championships.

Fairmont Senior lead at the end of every quarter, having a 35-29 lead at the half.

With a three from Shady, they took the lead 41-40 with 1:55 left in the third, and that’s when it clicked that this game was going down to the final seconds.

Shady Spring stayed behind, but pulled ahead with a layup from Braden Chapman to make it 59-58 with less than 10 seconds on the clock.

DeSean Goode brought the ball down, passed it to Joseph Uram, who gave it to Zycheus Dobbs for one final chance as the seconds ran off the clock. Dobbs took it through the paint fro the layup at the buzzer to make Fairmont Senior the Class AAA State Champions.

For Smith, this is his second state title this year, winning the Class AA State Football title with the Polar Bears this past fall, “Going out senior year with another state championship, I don’t know, it’s just crazy, that’s why I can’t stop smiling.”

Goode led in scoring with 16 points, and in rebounds with 10. Dobbs put up 15 points, Uram had 11 and Smith posted up 10.

“These guys are the State Champs, they are the State Champs,” Coach Dave Retton

