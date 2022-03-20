Advertisement

Zycheus Dobbs hits buzzer-beater to make Fairmont Senior the Class AAA State Champions

Fairmont Senior wins the title 60-59 in final seconds
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior finished their season with a fairytale ending at the State Championships.

Fairmont Senior lead at the end of every quarter, having a 35-29 lead at the half.

With a three from Shady, they took the lead 41-40 with 1:55 left in the third, and that’s when it clicked that this game was going down to the final seconds.

Shady Spring stayed behind, but pulled ahead with a layup from Braden Chapman to make it 59-58 with less than 10 seconds on the clock.

DeSean Goode brought the ball down, passed it to Joseph Uram, who gave it to Zycheus Dobbs for one final chance as the seconds ran off the clock. Dobbs took it through the paint fro the layup at the buzzer to make Fairmont Senior the Class AAA State Champions.

For Smith, this is his second state title this year, winning the Class AA State Football title with the Polar Bears this past fall, “Going out senior year with another state championship, I don’t know, it’s just crazy, that’s why I can’t stop smiling.”

Goode led in scoring with 16 points, and in rebounds with 10. Dobbs put up 15 points, Uram had 11 and Smith posted up 10.

“These guys are the State Champs, they are the State Champs,” Coach Dave Retton

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVSP investigating murder, suspect located
Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
I-79 potholes
Drivers Looking for Reimbursement For Cars Damaged by Potholes
A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for...
Ex-WVa police officer sentenced for excessive force

Latest News

Morgantown boys win Class AAAA state title
Morgantown battles through late-game adversity to win Class AAAA state title
Morgantown advances to Class AAAA State Finals with win over South Charleston
Morgantown finds rhythm to get over South Charleston and advance to Class AAAA state championship
Fairmont Senior advances to State Finals
Fairmont Senior slides past Scott to advance to the Class AAA state finals
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Marley Washenitz
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Marley Washenitz