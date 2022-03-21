Barbara Lynn Hoyle, 59, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 6, 1962, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky; a daughter of the late James Woodrow Crager and Marietta (Bingham) Crager. Barb was a VA dental Assistant. She was a member of the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church. Barb was always known for her twinkling sky-blue eyes and radiant smile which warmed everyone’s heart and made her so beloved by all she met. Barb was a voracious university of Kentucky basketball fan. Let’s Go Cats! Barb is survived by her husband of eleven years, Dave Hoyle of Fairmont; her sons, Joshua Kniceley and his wife, Michele of Clayton, North Carolina, and Zachary Hoyle and his wife, Katie of Alexandria, Virginia; two daughters, Katlyn Kniceley of Morgantown, and Ashley Neely and her husband, Curtis of Eaton, Colorado; her grandchildren, Laylah Kniceley, and Cameron Kniceley; her brothers, Buford Crager and his wife, Jenny of Morehead, Kentucky, and Bob Crager and his wife, Judy of Flatwoods, Kentucky; her sister, Brenda Helton and her husband, Jack of Louisville, Kentucky; several nieces, and nephews. The Hoyle family requests, memorial contributions may be made In Memory of Barbara L. Hoyle to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. In keeping with Barb wishes, she will be cremated. A celebration of life service will take place at the Bridgeport Conference Center, 300 Conference Center Way, Bridgeport on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at noon. Memories and Condolences may be sent to www.carpenterandford.com

