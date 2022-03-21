Advertisement

Barbara Lynn Hoyle

Barbara Lynn Hoyle
Barbara Lynn Hoyle(Barbara Lynn Hoyle)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara Lynn Hoyle, 59, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.  She was born September 6, 1962, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky; a daughter of the late James Woodrow Crager and Marietta (Bingham) Crager. Barb was a VA dental Assistant. She was a member of the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church. Barb was always known for her twinkling sky-blue eyes and radiant smile which warmed everyone’s heart and made her so beloved by all she met. Barb was a voracious university of Kentucky basketball fan. Let’s Go Cats! Barb is survived by her husband of eleven years, Dave Hoyle of Fairmont; her sons, Joshua Kniceley and his wife, Michele of Clayton, North Carolina, and Zachary Hoyle and his wife, Katie of Alexandria, Virginia; two daughters, Katlyn Kniceley of Morgantown, and Ashley Neely and her husband, Curtis of Eaton, Colorado; her grandchildren, Laylah Kniceley, and Cameron Kniceley; her brothers, Buford Crager and his wife, Jenny of Morehead, Kentucky, and Bob Crager and his wife, Judy of Flatwoods, Kentucky; her sister, Brenda Helton and her husband, Jack of  Louisville, Kentucky; several nieces, and nephews. The Hoyle family requests, memorial contributions may be made In Memory of Barbara L. Hoyle to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. In keeping with Barb wishes, she will be cremated. A celebration of life service will take place at the Bridgeport Conference Center, 300 Conference Center Way, Bridgeport on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at noon. Memories and Condolences may be sent to www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
WVSP investigating murder, suspect located
Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest in Morgantown.
5th Annual Cupcake & Craft Beer Fest donates proceeds to Operation Welcome Home

Latest News

Milton Holt Scott, Sr
Milton Holt Scott, Sr
Sharon Sue Thomas
Sharon Sue Thomas
Evelyn Maxine Queen
Evelyn Maxine Queen
James Earl Modesitt
James Earl Modesitt