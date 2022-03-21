Beverly man allegedly stabbed woman, left gun next to small baby, arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man was arrested early Monday morning after officers said he stabbed a woman with a knife and left a gun laying next to a small baby.

Officers were dispatched to a dispute just before 1:00 a.m. Monday that, according to the call, a man was chasing a woman and trying to break into a neighbor’s home she ran into, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they arrived on the scene and began clearing the home the dispute took place in and saw “a shotgun on the couch … laying next to a small baby.”

The report says officers were clearing the remaining rooms in the home when they found an open pocket knife with blood on the blade in addition to blood throughout the living room and kitchen.

The woman told officers that Dale Pitzer, 25, of Beverly, got into an altercation with her when he “struck her and stabber her in the arm with his pocket knife,” court documents say.

Officers said they also saw a laceration on the woman’s arm and multiple bruises and blood on her face.

Pitzer allegedly fled the scene prior to Law Enforcement arrival, but officers said he was eventually caught and arrested.

Officers also said the home was in “extreme disarray with broken furniture and the door broken off the hinges.”

Pitzer has been charged with malicious wounding and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

