Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a woman in reference to a shoplifting complaint.

According to a Facebook post, the shoplifting complaint comes from Sheetz in White Oaks on March 9, 2022.

Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting (Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)

Officers said the suspect left the parking lot in a newer model gold Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Zorick at 304-848-6108.

