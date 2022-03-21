Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting
According to a Facebook post, the shoplifting complaint comes from Sheetz in White Oaks on March 9, 2022.
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a woman in reference to a shoplifting complaint.
Officers said the suspect left the parking lot in a newer model gold Ford Escape.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Zorick at 304-848-6108.
