Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting

Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting
Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting(Facebook: Bridgeport Police Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a woman in reference to a shoplifting complaint.

Officers said the suspect left the parking lot in a newer model gold Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Zorick at 304-848-6108.

You can view the Facebook post below.

Officer Zorick is seeking assistance identifying this female in reference to a shoplifting complaint from Sheetz in...

Posted by Bridgeport Police Department on Monday, March 21, 2022

