Buckhannon man arrested for allegedly soliciting minor

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Buckhannon man was arrested on Saturday after officers said he tried to solicit what he presumed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Officers received information about Robert Radcliff, 26, of Buckhannon, messaging “what he presumed to be a 15-year-old girl” on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Radcliff sent explicit text messages and photo on Friday and Saturday, including messages telling her what to do if caught.

Radcliff agreed to meet the girl at North End Park on Saturday, court documents say.

Officers were waiting at North End Park when Radcliff arrived, and officers said they positively identified Radcliff from the photos he sent to the girl.

After Radcliff was arrested, officers said Radcliff admitted to messaging her “but was going to go to her parents” before being transported to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports said Radcliff admitted to sending the explicit messages and photo to the girl during an interview at the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Radcliff has been charged with soliciting a minor, travel to meet a minor, display of obscene matter to a minor, and use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on an $80,000 cash-only bond.

