Charity book club promotes reading to disadvantaged children

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Local Junior at Morgantown High Is Using Books to Make a Difference in Children’s Lives.

Rania Zuri Founded the Literacy Society.. A Youth-led Charity Book Club That Promotes Reading to Disadvantaged Children.

The Books Go to Children Ages 3-to-5..

They Just Kicked Off a Road Tour Where the Club Will Be Donating a Brand-new Book to Every Child in *head Start* Programs in West Virginia.

Zuri Says That’s About 6-thousand Books... Or About 50-thousand-dollars Worth.

Today.. They Were in Fairmont Dropping Off 500 Books to Kids...

and Rania Says She’s Not Stopping With the Mountain State.

‘’My Current Goal Is to Donate a Bok to Every Child in West Virginia but I Would Love to Expand Into the Entire Country That Would Be Amazing and Also This Summer We Are Expanding Internationally’'

Literacy Society Will Be Headed to the Southern Part of the State Later This Week...

