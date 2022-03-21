Charles William “Bill” Phares, 94, of Elkins, and more recently a resident of Good Samaritan Society of Belington, passed from this life on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Bill was born Tuesday, November 1, 1927, in Brownton, WV, a son of the late Kale Baxter Phares and Lillian Ruth Armstrong Phares. He had never married. Left to cherish his memory are several nieces, nephews and cousins, his life-long friend, Mary Wayland of Elkins and Alexandria, VA. Preceding Bill in death was two sisters, Leona Long and Thelma Welch, a brother, James Phares, brothers-in-law Bruce “Booty” Long, and Merritt Welch, a sister-in-law, JoAnn Phares, nephews, Bobby Welch and Mark Long. Bill graduated from Tygarts Valley High School in 1945. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952. He had been employed for the State of West Virginia. He was a lifetime member of the H. W. Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygarts Valley Post 3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Loyal Order of Moose Buckhannon Lodge 598, Lodge #52, and Randolph Masonic Lodge #55 of Beverly. Bill will be laid to rest beside his mother to whom he had devoted his life. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Society Activity Department, 216 Samaritan Circle, Belington, WV 26250. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Charles William “Bill” Phares. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

