Advertisement

Charles William “Bill” Phares

Charles William “Bill” Phares
Charles William “Bill” Phares(Charles William “Bill” Phares)
By Master Control
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charles William “Bill” Phares, 94, of Elkins, and more recently a resident of Good Samaritan Society of Belington, passed from this life on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Bill was born Tuesday, November 1, 1927, in Brownton, WV, a son of the late Kale Baxter Phares and Lillian Ruth Armstrong Phares.  He had never married. Left to cherish his memory are several nieces, nephews and cousins, his life-long friend, Mary  Wayland of Elkins and Alexandria, VA. Preceding Bill in death was two sisters, Leona Long and Thelma Welch, a brother, James Phares, brothers-in-law Bruce “Booty” Long, and Merritt Welch, a sister-in-law, JoAnn Phares, nephews, Bobby Welch and Mark Long. Bill graduated from Tygarts Valley High School in 1945.  He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1950-1952.  He had been employed for the State of West Virginia.  He was a lifetime member of the H. W. Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygarts Valley Post 3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Loyal Order of Moose Buckhannon Lodge 598, Lodge #52, and Randolph Masonic Lodge #55 of Beverly. Bill will be laid to rest beside his mother to whom he had devoted his life.  A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.  Memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Society Activity Department, 216 Samaritan Circle, Belington, WV 26250.  The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Charles William “Bill” Phares. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Arrested in Clarksburg Drug Bust
Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust
Dale Pitzer
Beverly man allegedly stabbed woman, left gun next to small baby, arrested
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
Person Injured in Mon County Structure Fire
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
Bridgeport woman accused of shoplifting
Bridgeport PD trying to identify woman accused of shoplifting

Latest News

Sandra Eileen Tonkery
Sandra Eileen Tonkery
Raymond “Butch” Menendez
Raymond “Butch” Menendez
Barbara Lynn Hoyle
Barbara Lynn Hoyle
Milton Holt Scott, Sr
Milton Holt Scott, Sr